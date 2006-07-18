Human Rights Body Takes America to Task

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GENEVA — The United States must set a better example for the world in areas ranging from its treatment of Latin American migrants to its handling of detainees in the war on terror, U.N. human rights experts said yesterday.

The U.N. Human Rights Committee is conducting a periodic review of Washington’s adherence to the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.The committee is expected to issue conclusions before the end of the month.

Criticism by the panel brings no penalties beyond international scrutiny.

Member Hipolito Solari Yrigoyen, an Argentine lawyer and human rights activist, said he worried about American efforts to deal with illegal migrants from Mexico.

Hundreds of National Guard troops have been deployed along the border in an effort to stop illegal immigration.

“My major concern … is the level of militarization on the border with Mexico,” he said. “Militarization of the border creates a conflict zone.”

Panel member Sir Nigel Rodley, a British law professor, criticized the alleged American practice of holding detainees in the war on terror incommunicado for long periods.

Abdelfattah Amor, a senior Tunisian law professor, noted allegations of prisoner abuse in Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq and the American detention center for terrorist suspects at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The American delegation steered clear of such questions.

“While the U.S.obligations under the covenant do not apply outside of U.S. territory, it is important to recall that there is a body of both domestic and international law that protects individuals outside U.S. territory,” said State Department official Matthew Waxman.

About 40 human rights groups sent representatives to meet separately with the committee and monitor proceedings. Amnesty International said it had raised a number of issues, including the death penalty, supermaximum security prisons, and life sentences for those who committed crimes as juveniles.