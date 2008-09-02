Hurricane Hanna Heads Toward U.S.

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos — Hurricane Hanna lingered yesterday over the Bahamas and Turks and Caicos islands on a path that could hit the southeastern American coast by midweek, while Tropical Storm Ike and still another weather pattern behind it raised the possibility of more havoc to come.

Hanna slowed and intensified yesterday afternoon, battering the island chains with top sustained winds near 80 mph and heavy surf.

“Right now, the uncertainty is such that it could hit anywhere from Miami to the outer banks of North Carolina,” a meteorologist at the hurricane center, Jessica Schauer Clark, said. “So people really need to keep an eye on it.”

Ike was hot on Hanna’s tail — still about 1,400 miles out in the Atlantic Ocean, but expected to become a hurricane in the next 36 hours as it too approaches the Bahamas. And just leaving the coast of Africa was still another weather pattern that forecasters expect to become a tropical storm.