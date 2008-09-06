Hurricane Ike Strengthens to Category 4

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MIAMI — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Hurricane Ike has intensified to a dangerous Category 4 storm with winds sustained at 135 mph.

Winds had diminished earlier today but gathered strength by 5 p.m. Ike is expected to pummel the low-lying British territory of Turks and Caicos first.

The governments of the Bahamas and Cuba have issued hurricane warnings.

Forecasters say the storm is likely to strengthen as it approaches southern Florida by Monday.