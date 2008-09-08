Ike Evacuations Called Off in Florida Keys

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

KEY WEST, Fla. — Officials in the Florida Keys are canceling an evacuation order because new forecasts show Hurricane Ike veering south and west.

Many tourists fled the Keys this weekend as the storm closed in on the low-lying island chain. But as of 11 a.m. EDT today, the storm’s track was taking it away from the Keys.

The evacuation orders will expire at noon today, and officials would like tourists to wait until Wednesday to come back. A tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch remain in effect for the island chain.

Gulf Coast residents from Florida to Texas are keeping an eye on Ike’s unpredictable path. The Category 2 storm has killed at least 58 people at Haiti, and is ripping through Cuba.