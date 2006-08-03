It’s an Auction, Jim, but Not as We Know It

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LONDON — Costume parties could be a little more realistic this autumn after Christie’s announced yesterday it is to auction scores of original costumes and hundreds of props from the “Star Trek” films and television series.

The sale is likely to be a Trekkie’s dream. For the first time, CBS Paramount television studios has plundered its warehouse and is selling more than 1,000 lots of “Star Trek” memorabilia with objects from all six television series and 10 feature films.

In the 40 years since the first series, some $3.75 billion worth of merchandise relating to the intergalactic adventures of Captain James Kirk, Mr. Spock, and the USS Enterprise has found its way into Trekkies’ homes.

But Christie’s will be selling the originals, though it has put a relatively modest estimate of $1.88 million on the 1,000 items.

A Christie’s expert, Helen Bailey, said yesterday that valuations were conservative but that it was nearly impossible to make accurate predictions.

She said she hoped that interest would be fueled by the recent announcement that there would be no further television series.

Star items include four giant console sections, which measure 20 feet long and 8 feet high, made as replicas of the original Starship Enterprise bridge for the 1996 “Deep Space Nine” episode “Trials and Tribble-ations.”

The estimate for these is between $10,660 and $16,000. A replica of Captain Kirk’s first chair is offered at between $4,250 and $6,400. Among 60 special effect models is a 4-foot miniature of the Starship Enterprise used in “Star Trek: The Undiscovered Country” ($8,000–$10,500) and a Romulan Warbird Ship ($4,250–$6,400) used in several episodes of that series.

The sale offers plenty of options: the scarlet uniform worn by Captain Kirk in “Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan” ($3,200–$4,250); a uniform worn by Mr. Spock in “Star Trek: The Motion Picture” ($2,600–$3,750), and a mustard Starfleet mini-dress uniform from the first television series ($2,100–$3,200).

The sale is to take place at Christie’s, New York, between October 5 and October 7. But fans around the world will not be excluded.

The auction house has introduced an online bidding service, and this auction will be the first major sale at which it will be tested.

Highlights from the sale are on tour around the world and are on show at Christie’s, South Kensington, between August 3 and August 8.