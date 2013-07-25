Jerusalem Passport Case Will Be Appealed to Supreme Court, a Second Time

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Prime Minister Begin of Israel famously used to warn against deciding the question of Jerusalem in the United States Congress. Nor, it looks like he should have added, in the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

That court, the second most important one in the country, has just ruled that only the president can decide the question of Jerusalem. Congress, it decided, has no standing in deciding how to list Jerusalem in documents issued by the US government.

The decision is the latest chapter in one of the most amazing cases now in the American courts. It involves an infant who challenged the State Department, which doesn’t want to bow to a law that says that, when asked, it must issue to an American born in Jerusalem a passport listing his place of birth as “Israel.”

