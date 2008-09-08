J.K. Rowling Wins Harry Potter Copyright Claim

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A judge says “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has won her claim that a fan violated her copyright with his plans to publish a Potter encyclopedia.

Judge Robert Patterson said in a ruling today that Ms. Rowling had proven that Steven Vander Ark’s “Harry Potter Lexicon” would cause her irreparable harm as a writer.

Ms. Rowling sued sued Michigan-based RDR Books last year to stop publication of the lexicon. Vander Ark runs the popular Harry Potter Lexicon Web site.