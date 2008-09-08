The New York Sun

J.K. Rowling Wins Harry Potter Copyright Claim

The New York Sun
LARRY NEUMEISTER
A judge says “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling has won her claim that a fan violated her copyright with his plans to publish a Potter encyclopedia.

Judge Robert Patterson said in a ruling today that Ms. Rowling had proven that Steven Vander Ark’s “Harry Potter Lexicon” would cause her irreparable harm as a writer.

Ms. Rowling sued sued Michigan-based RDR Books last year to stop publication of the lexicon. Vander Ark runs the popular Harry Potter Lexicon Web site.

