Josephine Forms as Newest Tropical Storm

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MIAMI — A new tropical storm has formed in the eastern Atlantic to make a total of four named storms currently at large.

The National Hurricane Center says Josephine is the 10th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Josephine has top sustained winds near 40 mph and is moving west at 15 mph. It could be near hurricane strength on tomorrow or Thursday.