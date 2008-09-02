The New York Sun

Join
National

Josephine Forms as Newest Tropical Storm

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

MIAMI — A new tropical storm has formed in the eastern Atlantic to make a total of four named storms currently at large.

The National Hurricane Center says Josephine is the 10th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Josephine has top sustained winds near 40 mph and is moving west at 15 mph. It could be near hurricane strength on tomorrow or Thursday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use