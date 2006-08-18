The New York Sun

Join
National

Judge Calls Halt To Wiretapping Program

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
SARAH KARUSH
SARAH KARUSH

DETROIT — A federal judge ruled yesterday that the government’s warrantless wiretapping program is unconstitutional and ordered an immediate halt to it.

U.S. District Judge Anna Diggs Taylor in Detroit became the first judge to strike down the National Security Agency’s program, which she says violates the rights to free speech and privacy as well as the separation of powers enshrined in the Constitution.

“Plaintiffs have prevailed, and the public interest is clear in this matter. It is the upholding of our Constitution,” Judge Taylor wrote in her 43-page opinion.

The American Civil Liberties Union filed the lawsuit on behalf of journalists, scholars, and lawyers who say the program has made it difficult for them to do their jobs. They believe many of their overseas contacts are likely targets of the program, which involves secretly listening to conversations between people in this country and people in other countries.

The government argued that the program is well within the president’s authority but said proving that would require exposing state secrets.

The ACLU said the state-secrets argument was irrelevant because the Bush administration had already publicly disclosed enough information about the program for Judge Taylor to rule on the case.

“By holding that even the president is not above the law, the court has done its duty,” the ACLU’s associate legal director and the lead attorney for the plaintiffs, Ann Beeson, said.

The NSA had no immediate comment on the ruling.

Judge Taylor dismissed a separate claim by the ACLU over data-mining of phone records by the NSA. She said not enough had been publicly disclosed about that program to support the claim, and further litigation could jeopardize state secrets.

Ms. Beeson predicted the government would appeal the ruling and request that the order to halt the program be postponed while the case makes its way through the system. She said the ACLU had not yet decided whether it would oppose such a postponement.

SARAH KARUSH
SARAH KARUSH

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use