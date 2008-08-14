Judge: Detroit Mayor Can Travel to Democratic Convention

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DETROIT — A judge ruled today that Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick can travel to the Democratic National Convention in Denver and go without an electronic tether that had been ordered as part of his bond in his perjury case.

Mr. Kilpatrick and his former top aide were in Wayne County Circuit Court for an arraignment on perjury and other charges stemming from a text-messaging sex scandal. Not guilty pleas were entered on their behalf.

Judge Leonard Townsend raised the question about whether Kilpatrick should be allowed to travel later this month to the convention, where he is a superdelegate. Prosecutors objected to the judge’s decision.

“I see absolutely no reason for that and it’s silly,” Judge Townsend said of the travel restriction.

Mr. Kilpatrick spent a night in jail a week ago because he violated his bond by taking a quick trip to Canada without notifying authorities. He was released Friday, with bond conditions including no travel and the tether.

Mr. Kilpatrick and a former aide, Christine Beatty, were charged in March with conspiracy, perjury, obstruction of justice, and misconduct in office, all tied to their testimony in a civil trial.

Sexually explicit text messages between the pair that the Detroit Free Press published in late January contradict their denial of an affair, a key point in the trial last year involving a former deputy police chief.