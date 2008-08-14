Judge Rules Saudis Immune From 9/11 Lawsuit

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

A federal appeals court has ruled that Saudi Arabia and four of its princes cannot be held liable in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

The appeals court in Manhattan issued the ruling today, saying the Saudi defendants are protected by sovereign immunity. It also agreed with a lower court that a Saudi banker and a charitable organization cannot be held liable.

The Saudi defendants were among hundreds of other defendants sued by victims of the attacks, including the families of those who died.

Other defendants in the case include foreign governments, charities, and individuals alleged to have provided financial and logistical support to Al Qaeda.