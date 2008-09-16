Judge Throws Out Yellowstone Snowmobile Plan

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., threw out plans to allow more than 500 snowmobiles a day into Yellowstone National Park yesterday, drawing sharp criticism from Wyoming’s congressional delegation and snowmobiling advocates.

The National Park Service’s Winter Use Plan would have allowed 540 snowmobiles to go through in Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks and the John D. Rockefeller Jr. Memorial Parkway every day, starting this winter.

But U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan said in an order that the plan would increase air pollution, disturb wildlife, and cause too much noise in the nation’s first national park.

“According to NPS’s own data, the [plan] will increase air pollution, exceed the use levels recommended by NPS biologists to protect wildlife, and cause major adverse impacts to the natural soundscape in Yellowstone,” Judge Sullivan said in the order.

Wyoming’s senators, Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, both Republicans, denounced the ruling.

“National parks are ‘for the benefit and enjoyment of the people’ and judges and lawyers seem to forget or purposely discount that sometimes. That’s sad,” Mr. Enzi said. “I am disappointed the judge did not recognize the incredible work of the residents in the area and the Park Service who agreed on a plan that works for conservation and public access.”

Mr. Barrasso said the ruling was another example of “interventionist Washington judges legislating from the bench.”

“There has been significant effort by stakeholders to find an equitable solution,” he said. “Wyoming experts are the best stewards of our land, not radical federal Washington judges.”

Yellowstone Superintendent Suzanne Lewis declined comment until Judge Sullivan’s ruling could be reviewed.