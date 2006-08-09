Judge Upholds Curbs on Protests Near Bush Ranch

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CRAWFORD, Texas — Roadside camping and parking bans are constitutional, a federal judge ruled, blocking protesters from pitching tents or placing portable toilets in ditches near President Bush’s ranch.

Protesters sought to create a smaller makeshift campsite than what Cindy Sheehan set up a year ago off the winding, two-lane road leading to Mr. Bush’s ranch, an attorney, David Broiles, said. Mr. Broiles sued on behalf of Ms. Sheehan and four other anti-war demonstrators.

But less than a week after asking the protesters and McLennan County officials to try to reach a compromise, U.S. District Judge Walter Smith ruled unexpectedly late Monday that the county ordinances enacted last fall are constitutional.

“I can’t speculate about why,” Mr. Broiles said, adding that his clients may appeal the ruling or continue trying to reach a compromise with the county.

One of the attorneys who represented the county in the lawsuit, Herbert Bristow, said he was not surprised by the judge’s ruling because the ordinances, which ban parking on parts of 14 roads near Mr. Bush’s ranch and prohibit camping in any county ditch, were well-researched.

Last fall, county commissioners banned roadside camping and parking after Ms. Sheehan’s small group of protesters swelled to several thousand people on weekends and locals complained of the noise, traffic, and odor from portable toilets.

Ms. Sheehan and a handful of protesters sat in chairs across from a roadblock near Mr. Bush’s ranch again yesterday, where she also released 18 balloons with postcards saying she wanted to meet with the president.

Ms. Sheehan kicked off her summer protest Sunday on a 5-acre lot she bought last month.