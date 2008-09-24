The New York Sun

Justice Department Tweaking Terror Probe Rules

2008-09-24

LARA JAKES JORDAN
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department, in a nod to concerns that Americans could be investigated in terrorism cases without evidence of wrongdoing, said yesterday it will tweak still-tentative rules governing FBI national security cases before they are issued.

The changes represent a small but first victory for skeptical lawmakers and civil liberties groups that want the department to delay the rules until a new president is elected.

Not all of the planned changes were outlined during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, but Assistant Attorney General Elisebeth Cook said they would include limits on the length and kinds of investigative activities used in monitoring demonstrations and civil disorders.

“We do anticipate making changes in response to the comments we have received,” Ms. Cook said. Justice Department and FBI lawyers have been briefing lawmakers and interest groups on the rules for the last six weeks.

