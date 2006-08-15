Justice Roberts Names Colleague To Be Top Aide

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — Chief Justice Roberts named a veteran government lawyer and former Justice Department colleague as his top aide yesterday.

Jeffrey Minear has worked in the solicitor general’s office ever since, including four years alongside Justice Roberts. They collaborated on several cases, including a 1991 brief that abortion-rights groups used last year to criticize Justice Roberts’s nomination.

They worked together on the Microsoft antitrust case, when Mr. Minear represented the government, and Justice Roberts represented several states. Mr. Minear will serve as Justice Roberts’s chief of staff, helping run the court and monitor judicial issues. He will assist the justice on issues such as court reform, but he will not help craft court opinions.

Justice Roberts and Mr. Minear were among seven government attorneys representing President George H.W. Bush’s administration who wrote a brief saying Roe v. Wade was “wrongly and unfortunately decided.”