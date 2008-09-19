Kennedy Back, Via Videoconference

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — Senator Kennedy has added a new high-tech wrinkle to his push for national health care legislation: videoconferencing.

From his home in Hyannis Port, Mass., where he is recovering from treatment for a brain tumor, the Massachusetts Democrat yesterday met via teleconference with nine colleagues on Capitol Hill who serve with him on the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee.

The senators — eight Democrats and Senator Sanders, an independent — gathered at a conference table in a committee room to watch on a 37-inch monitor.

“Senator Kennedy looked good, was in good spirits, very engaged in the issues, and he urged the committee members to work together on health care reform,” Senator Reed, Democrat of Rhode Island, said. Mr. Kennedy’s dogs, Sunny and Splash, were seen and heard on the call as well.