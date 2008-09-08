The New York Sun

Kennedy Won’t Return To Capitol This Week

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.

ANDREW MIGA
WASHINGTON — Senator Kennedy, who has brain cancer, will not be on Capitol Hill this week when Congress returns from its summer break. He intends to work from his Massachusetts home this fall and return to the Senate in January.

A Kennedy aide said yesterday that the Democratic lawmaker’s doctors are pleased with his progress, but want him to keep working from home through the fall.

The House and Senate reconvene today after back-to-back political conventions, both parties eager to use the three-week session to show voters why their candidates are the ones to fix the economy and lower energy prices.

The only matter of business that must be accomplished is passing a bill to keep the government running between October 1 and the November 4 election and until Congress returns. Even that might not be easy. Republicans are threatening to block the spending bill if Democrats do not give them a vote on ending a quarter-century freeze on new offshore drilling.

