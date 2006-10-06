The New York Sun

L.A. Times Publisher Is Fired

JAMES RAINEY
The Tribune Co. forced out Los Angeles Times Publisher Jeffrey Johnson this morning, a little more than a month after he defied the conglomerate’s demands for staff cuts that he suggested could damage the newspaper.

Tribune Publishing President Scott Smith huddled with top managers at the newspaper this morning and announced that David Hiller, publisher of the Chicago Tribune, would immediately replace Mr. Johnson as chief executive at the 125-year-old newspaper. Mr. Hiller is the 12th publisher of the Los Angeles Times.

“After a thorough review, Jeff and I agreed that he should resign at this time,” Mr. Smith said. “We do agree on many priorities to best serve our customers, communities, and shareholders.”

