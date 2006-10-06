L.A. Times Publisher Is Fired

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The Tribune Co. forced out Los Angeles Times Publisher Jeffrey Johnson this morning, a little more than a month after he defied the conglomerate’s demands for staff cuts that he suggested could damage the newspaper.

Tribune Publishing President Scott Smith huddled with top managers at the newspaper this morning and announced that David Hiller, publisher of the Chicago Tribune, would immediately replace Mr. Johnson as chief executive at the 125-year-old newspaper. Mr. Hiller is the 12th publisher of the Los Angeles Times.

“After a thorough review, Jeff and I agreed that he should resign at this time,” Mr. Smith said. “We do agree on many priorities to best serve our customers, communities, and shareholders.”