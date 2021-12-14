This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Latest From the Sun: A Geopolitical <I>Ménage à Trois</I> in Europe — Plus, Biden, Manchin Set for a ‘Last Call’ Tuesday, December 14, 2021 11:03:13 am

Presidents Putin and Xi will tomorrow convene for a virtual summit to assess their bilateral relations and plan for the coming year. Mr. Putin held a similar conversation with Mr. Lukashenko on Friday. The geopolitical ménage à trois between Russia, China, and Belarus is growing ever-more curious –– and dangerous.

Last Call: ‘Very Sobering’ New Data Put Biden on the Spot in Phone Date With Manchin

LAWRENCE KUDLOW REPORTS:

Famed woke-fighter Joe Manchin, in advance of a phone call with President Biden, is signaling big concerns about inflation and the cost of the social spending bill.

Inflation Running at Higher Rate Than Reported, Shadow Statistics of Earlier Years Suggest

JAMES S. ROBBINS REPORTS:

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the inflation rate soared to 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, “the largest 12-month increase since the period ending June 1982.” Yet if the price changes are measured by the model economists were actually using in June 1982, inflation is actually at a 74-year high.