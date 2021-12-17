The New York Sun

Join
National

Latest From the Sun: The Wages of Inflation — Plus, Hats Off to Larry Kudlow, and a UAE Arms Deal Snag

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Latest From the Sun: The Wages of Inflation — Plus, Hats Off to Larry Kudlow, and a UAE Arms Deal Snag
Latest From the Sun: The Wages of Inflation — Plus, Hats Off to Larry Kudlow, and a UAE Arms Deal Snag

Here are the latest from the Sun:

The Wages of Inflation,” Editorial

It can’t be a coincidence that we’re seeing so much labor strife around the country at a time when inflation is waxing. That doesn’t make it any less dramatic.

_________

Hats Off to Larry Kudlow,” Editorial

Our colleague won his battle to stop President Biden’s reckless budget bill from clearing the Senate — at least until next year.

_________

Snag in the $23 Billion Arms Deal with the UAE Spells a Dilemma for Biden,” by Benny Avni

A snag in the sale of high-end American-made arms to the United Arab Emirates underscores the unease of our allies with the Biden administration.

Latest From the Sun: The Wages of Inflation — Plus, Hats Off to Larry Kudlow, and a UAE Arms Deal Snag
Latest From the Sun: The Wages of Inflation — Plus, Hats Off to Larry Kudlow, and a UAE Arms Deal Snag

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use