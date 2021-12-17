This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Latest From the Sun: The Wages of Inflation — Plus, Hats Off to Larry Kudlow, and a UAE Arms Deal Snag

Here are the latest from the Sun:

“The Wages of Inflation,” Editorial

It can’t be a coincidence that we’re seeing so much labor strife around the country at a time when inflation is waxing. That doesn’t make it any less dramatic.

_________

“Hats Off to Larry Kudlow,” Editorial

Our colleague won his battle to stop President Biden’s reckless budget bill from clearing the Senate — at least until next year.

_________

“Snag in the $23 Billion Arms Deal with the UAE Spells a Dilemma for Biden,” by Benny Avni

A snag in the sale of high-end American-made arms to the United Arab Emirates underscores the unease of our allies with the Biden administration.