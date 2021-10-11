This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Is America’s Cry of Sanity as the Country Seems To Be Going Nuts

‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Is America’s Cry of Sanity as the Country Seems To Be Going Nuts Monday, October 11, 2021 19:12:27 pm

Much as I love America — and free speech — sometimes I think the country’s gone completely nuts. There’s things going on here that should not go on here. Beginning with Attorney General Merrick Garland. As my friend Gerard Baker writes, Merrick Garland has a list, and you’re probably on it.

The AG has a lengthening list of society offenders. Police departments, Republican states and state legislatures, and parents who think they should be involved in their children’s educations. It goes on and on.

General Garland, undoubtedly at the direction of President Biden, has weaponized the Justice Department against parents and in favor of critical race theory, and the teachers union.

This is so ludicrous that civil liberties expert and Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz has vowed to defend the parents at school meetings — provided they’re nonviolent, which is virtually every parent.

Now it turns out that Mr. Garland has a vested interest. His son-in-law’s company, Panorama Education, is a staunch defender of critical race theory and trains and consults with teachers to spread it through the public education system. Does this have anything to do with Mr. Garland’s calling on the FBI to prosecute parents who don’t think racism should be the most important class in school?

I think it does.

Unfortunately Panorama is a highly successful company. A recent workshop run by Panorama includes a slide titled “How White Supremacy Lives in Our Schools” and, of course, spends most of the time trashing supporters of President Trump.

Mr. Garland’s conflict of interest reminds me of Hunter Biden. The President’s son doesn’t paint art. He paints left-wing expressionist nonsense befitting one who has never taken a drawing class and wouldn’t know a beautiful piece of art if it smacked him in the face while he was walking down a street in Ukraine.

So he’s selling these pictures for $75,000. I feel terribly sorry that he’s not getting $500,000, but he did a preview with a bunch of prospective buyers — or should we say donors — without disclosing their names.

Then some pictures were sold but he won’t reveal their names either, even though he said he would. This is just as bad as all the other lies between Hunter and his father and the Biden family businesses. Not one of which is legit. Not one.

I actually feel sorry for Madame Psaki who has to defend this bunk in the White House press room.

And now there’s Columbus Day. It is under attack because of Christopher Columbus, who was a great entrepreneurial risk-taker, who, by the way, discovered the New World but who never even set foot in what we now know as America and therefore had nothing to do with British colonial practices, but who did open new trade routes around the world.

Now Columbus is under attack. I have no problem with Native Americans or indigenous people. Why, though, are they blaming this guy? Oh, wait, several million Americans believe Columbus is under attack because he was Italian.

I don’t think Columbus went around chopping heads off and killing the indigenous peoples. Then again, too, down through the centuries, the indigenous did a pretty good job of cutting others’ heads off. Meanwhile, the devaluation of Columbus Day has even damaged Columbus Day retail sales, when our economy needs all the help it can get.

Then, not to exhaust the list of craziness, we have the story of Mr. Biden’s nominee to be comptroller of the currency. She turns out to be a graduate of Moscow State University on a Lenin scholarship. She defends the Soviet Union, hates U.S. banks, and wants to nationalize them.

Then we learn — from Grant’s Interest Rate Observer — that the Federal Reserve just published a paper from an economist who called American society a criminally oppressive, unsustainable, and unjust social order.

We learned the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia has embraced critical race theory in numerous documents on its website linking to pro-CRT materials and arguing that race-neutral policies uphold racism and employees cannot use the term Founding Fathers. They even attacked Christopher Rufo of the Manhattan Institute for being an opponent of CRT.

All I can say is these examples I have cited come from people who hate America, who hate its revolutionary history, who hate its freedoms, and who hate its free market capitalism. I acknowledge free speech, but I don’t have to agree with it.

Lastly, I have to mention “Let’s go Brandon.” Big crowds at Nascar were chanting derogatory phrases about President Biden. So an enterprising NBC reporter, who is either deaf or clever on her feet, changed it from derogatory toward Biden to “Let’s go Brandon,” cheering on the Nascar driver Brandon Brown.

So “Let’s go Brandon” has become a popular chant at Trump rallies. Republican rallies. College football games. All around the country.

You know, I usually say, “Save America. Kill the bill.” I’m in such a foul mood about this anti-Americanism, though, that I’ll say, “let’s go Brandon.”

________

From Mr. Kudlow’s broadcast on Fox News.