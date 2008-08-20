The New York Sun

Lieberman To Speak at GOP Convention

ANDREW MIGA
WASHINGTON — A Republican official tells the Associated Press that Senator Lieberman will be speaking at the Republican National Convention.

The GOP official said Wednesday that Mr. Lieberman would deliver a speech as Republicans gathered in St. Paul to nominate Senator McCain for president. The official requested anonymity because a formal announcement had yet to been made.

Mr. Lieberman was the 2000 Democratic vice presidential nominee but is now an independent. He has been one Mr. McCain’s strongest supporters and is considered a contender to be Mr. McCain’s running mate.

