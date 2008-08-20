Lieberman To Speak at GOP Convention

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — A Republican official tells the Associated Press that Senator Lieberman will be speaking at the Republican National Convention.

The GOP official said Wednesday that Mr. Lieberman would deliver a speech as Republicans gathered in St. Paul to nominate Senator McCain for president. The official requested anonymity because a formal announcement had yet to been made.

Mr. Lieberman was the 2000 Democratic vice presidential nominee but is now an independent. He has been one Mr. McCain’s strongest supporters and is considered a contender to be Mr. McCain’s running mate.