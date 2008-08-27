Lieberman To Speak on Republican Convention’s First Day

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MINNEAPOLIS — A new speakers’ list for next week’s Republican National Convention has Senator Lieberman of Connecticut giving his remarks on today’s opening day in St. Paul, Minn.

The Star Tribune newspaper reports that the first-day list also includes President Bush, Vice President Cheney, first lady Laura Bush, Governor Schwarzenegger of California, and Senator Hatch of Utah. Governor Pawlenty of Minnesota is scheduled to speak on opening and closing nights.

The resumptive GOP presidential nominee, Senator McCain, will give his acceptance speech on Thursday.

Mr. Lieberman, a former Democrat who turned independent after losing the 2006 Connecticut Democratic primary, is still being mentioned as a possible running mate for Mr. McCain.