Little Progress Made in Effort To Restore Everglades

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida — A multibillion-dollar effort to restore Florida’s Everglades has made little progress amid funding shortfalls, bureaucratic red tape, and disagreements, according to a congressionally mandated report that warns the vast wetland is in peril.

The National Research Council, in findings yesterday, warned that degradation of the Everglades could become irreversible if action isn’t taken quickly.

“The Everglades ecosystem is continuing to decline. It’s our estimate that we’re losing the battle to save this thing,” the report’s committee chairman and head of the department of geography at the University of South Carolina at Columbia, William Graf, said.

The South Florida Water Management District, which oversees restoration for the state, said in a statement that it agrees with the report’s findings “that restoration progress is hampered by limited federal funding and a complex and lengthy federal planning process.”

Approved by Congress in 2000, the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan was originally estimated to cost about $7.8 billion and take 30 years to complete — a price tag that has since ballooned due to rising costs.

The intent is to help restore some natural water flow after decades of diversions for development and agriculture, which have shrunk the Everglades to half its historical 4 million acres.

The 2000 plan made the federal government and Florida equal partners. To date, the state has committed more than $2 billion and pushed ahead alone with a few projects. Congress has only appropriated several hundred million dollars.

Lake Okeechobee, the liquid heart of the Everglades, remains heavily polluted with phosphorous mostly from fertilizer runoff. Wildlife habitat is disappearing and at least 67 threatened or endangered species face extreme peril. About 1 million acres are contaminated with mercury, the report noted.