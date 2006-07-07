The New York Sun

Loren, 71, Poses For Pirelli

Italian movie diva Sophia Loren has at age 71 become the oldest woman to pose for the Pirelli pinup calendar, the BBC reported.

The calendar’s 33rd edition, due out in November, will include Ms. Loren alongside pictures of women less than half her age: Naomi Watts, Penelope Cruz, Hilary Swank, and France’s Lou Doillon.

Ms. Loren said she “had a lot of fun, like a young girl” posing for the calendar. A picture in Milan’s Corriere della Sera newspaper shows her dressed in lingerie under a bed sheet. Pirelli has denied that she was photographed naked.

