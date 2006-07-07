Loren, 71, Poses For Pirelli

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Italian movie diva Sophia Loren has at age 71 become the oldest woman to pose for the Pirelli pinup calendar, the BBC reported.

The calendar’s 33rd edition, due out in November, will include Ms. Loren alongside pictures of women less than half her age: Naomi Watts, Penelope Cruz, Hilary Swank, and France’s Lou Doillon.

Ms. Loren said she “had a lot of fun, like a young girl” posing for the calendar. A picture in Milan’s Corriere della Sera newspaper shows her dressed in lingerie under a bed sheet. Pirelli has denied that she was photographed naked.