Many Obamas on Ballot in Brazil

MANY OBAMAS ON BALLOT IN BRAZIL

With Senator Obama on the ballot in at least eight local elections in Brazil, you might think the Democratic presidential candidate is keeping his options open in case Senator McCain winds up in the White House. Not at all. Due to a quirk in Brazilian electoral law, candidates can put any name they want on the ballot, as long as it isn’t offensive. At least eight candidates have chosen to be known as “Barack Obama” in the October 5 elections. A variety of Brazilian candidates are hoping they can ride his distant coattails into office.

