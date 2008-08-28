McCain Decides on a Running Mate
DENVER — An aide says Senator McCain decided on a running mate early today.
No word yet on who it is. But Mr. McCain is expected to announce his vice presidential pick soon and appear with the person at a rally in Dayton, Ohio, tomorrow.
One top prospect, Minnesota Governor Tim Pawlenty, abruptly canceled numerous public appearances today.