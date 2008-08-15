McCain Raises $27 Million in July

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — Senator McCain raised $27 million in July, his largest one-month fundraising haul since clinching the Republican presidential nomination.

Aides say the GOP nominee-in-waiting had $21.4 million available to spend as August began.

Mr. McCain has agreed to accept public financing for the general election, meaning that he can spend only taxpayer money after formally accepting the nomination at the party’s convention in early September.