The New York Sun

Join
National

Measles Cases Highest in a Decade

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
MIKE STOBBE
MIKE STOBBE

ATLANTA — Measles cases in America are at the highest level in more than a decade, with nearly half of those involving children whose parents rejected vaccination, health officials reported yesterday.

Some worried doctors are troubled with the trend that is fueled by unfounded fears that these vaccines may cause autism. The number of cases is still small, just 131, but that is only for the first seven months of the year. There were only 42 cases for all of last year.

“We’re seeing a lot more spread. That is concerning to us,” Dr. Jane Seward, of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Pediatricians are frustrated, saying they are having to spend more time convincing parents the shot is safe.

“This year, we certainly have had parents asking more questions,” an Austin, Texas, physician who is a spokeswoman for the American Academy of Pediatrics, Dr. Ari Brown, said.

The CDC’s review found that a number of cases involved home-schooled children not required to get the vaccines. Others can avoid vaccination by seeking exemptions, such as for religious reasons.

Measles, best known for a red skin rash, is a potentially deadly, highly infectious virus that spreads through contact with a sneezing, coughing, infected person.

MIKE STOBBE
MIKE STOBBE

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use