Mel Gibson Criticizes Iraq War, Compares U.S. to Mayan Empire

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LOS ANGELES — Mel Gibson criticized the war in Iraq while recently promoting his new film “Apocalypto” at a Texas film festival.

Mr. Gibson, 50, drew parallels between the collapsing Mayan civilization depicted in the movie and America at a screening Friday at the Fantastic Fest in Austin, the Hollywood Reporter said yesterday.

“The precursors to a civilization that’s going under are the same, time and time again,” the actor-director said after a screening of an unfinished cut of “Apocalypto,” his first directorial effort since “The Passion of the Christ.”

“What’s human sacrifice if not sending guys off to Iraq for no reason?” he said at the festival, which is devoted to new science fiction, horror, and fantasy films.

The surprise appearance was one of the first times Mr. Gibson has spoken in public since his racial slur-laced tirade while being arrested for drunk driving in June. At a screening of “Apocalypto” last week in Oklahoma, Mr. Gibson ducked the press and entered wearing a mask and wig so he wouldn’t be noticed.

On August 17, Mr. Gibson pleaded no contest to a charge of drunken driving in Malibu. He volunteered to do public-service announcements on the hazards of drinking and driving and to immediately enter rehabilitation.

During the arrest early in the morning of July 28, Mr. Gibson made anti-Semitic remarks to the arresting deputy and later apologized.

“Apocalypto” is scheduled to be released December 8.