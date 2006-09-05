Missile Fired At McCain’s Helicopter

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The Interior Ministry of the nation of Georgia said Sunday that a surface-to-air missile was fired at a helicopter last week, as it escorted an American delegation led by Senator McCain, a Republican of Arizona. The aircraft was not damaged. A spokeswoman for the Department of State, Joanne Moore, said she had no information about the incident.

In a similar attack, Georgia’s defense minister said a helicopter in which he was riding also came under fire Sunday as it flew over South Ossetia, but it landed safely, and nobody was hurt.