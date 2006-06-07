Mothers Avoid Births on 6-6-6

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NEW YORK – Around the country, some superstitious mothers-to-be took steps yesterday to make sure their babies were not born on the most bedeviling of dates, 6-6-6.

In New York, “people are canceling left and right because of what today represents,” an administrative assistant at Children’s Hospital of the New York-Presbyterian Medical Center, Liza Washington, said. More than a dozen deliveries were postponed because of 666, which is said to be the “Number of the Beast” in the Book of Revelation.

Many of the expectant mothers had been scheduled to deliver babies by Caesarean section or after doctors artificially induced labor.

Julie Haley, 33, of Reading, Mass., went into labor Monday. As of yesterday afternoon, she still had not given birth.

“We were going to try to get it out before midnight or I was going to keep my legs closed,” she said. “I don’t want her to have that stigma for the rest of her life. When she gets older, her friends would say that anything bad would be because of her birth date.”