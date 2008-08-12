Mukasey Refuses To Prosecute for DOJ Hiring Scandal

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Former Justice Department officials will not face prosecution for letting improper political considerations drive hirings of prosecutors, immigration judges and other career government lawyers, Attorney General Michael Mukasey said today.

Mr. Mukasey used his sharpest words yet to criticize the senior leaders who took part in or failed to stop illegal hiring practices during the tenure of his predecessor, Alberto Gonzales.

But, he told delegates to the American Bar Association annual meeting, “not every wrong, or even every violation of the law, is a crime. In this instance, the two joint reports found only violations of the civil service laws.”

Other intrusions of Bush administration politics into department hirings and firings remain under investigation. Mr. Mukasey said he is awaiting reports on the firing of nine U.S. attorneys in 2006 and the hiring practices in the department’s civil rights division.

The political controversies prompted Mr. Gonzales’ resignation last year.

An internal investigation concluded last month that for nearly two years, top advisers to Mr. Gonzales discriminated against applicants for career jobs who weren’t Republican or conservative loyalists.

The federal government makes a distinction between “career” and “political” appointees, and it’s a violation of civil service laws and Justice Department policy to hire career employees on the basis of political affiliation or allegiance.

Yet Monica Goodling, who served as Gonzales’ counselor and White House liaison, routinely asked career job applicants about politics, the report concluded.

Mr. Mukasey, who once served as a federal judge at New York, said the Justice Department has taken steps under his leadership to prevent a recurrence of the hiring scandal.

“I have made repeatedly clear…that it is neither permissible nor acceptable to consider political affiliations in the hiring of career department employees,” Mr. Mukasey said.

If the problems were to recur, Mr. Mukasey said he is confident department employees would speak up.

That did not happen during Mr. Gonzales’ tenure, he said. Mr. Gonzales appeared unaware of the political hiring process outlined by Ms. Goodling and his then-chief of staff, Kyle Sampson, the report said.

“There was a failure of supervision by senior officials in the department. And there was a failure on the part of some employees to cry foul when they were aware, or should have been aware, of problems,” Mr. Mukasey said.

The ABA has been at odds with the Bush administration on a range of issues, including treatment of prisoners suspected of terrorist ties and the need for a federal law to shield reporters from subpoenas.

Mr. Mukasey said that on the issue of politics in his department, there was no disagreement with the lawyers’ group.

“Professionalism is alive and well at the Justice Department,” he said.

Some candidates for career Justice Department jobs who were excluded because of politics could be invited to apply for new positions, Mr. Mukasey said.

He also ruled out firing or reassigning those who were hired under the now-discarded evaluation process.

“Two wrongs do not make a right,” he said. “People who were hired in an improper way didn’t themselves do anything wrong.”