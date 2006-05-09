Murdoch Will Raise Funds For Clinton

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Senator Clinton, who once described how she and her husband President Clinton were dogged by “a vast right wing conspiracy,” is to consummate the political alliance she has forged with Rupert Murdoch, the conservative press and broadcasting mogul whose News Corporation owns Fox News, by allowing him to host a fund-raising event for her in July, according to a report last night in the Financial Times.

The fund-raiser is notionally a News Corporation affair and is ostensibly to raise funds for Mrs. Clinton’s Senate campaign, though the symbolism of the occasion is clear. Mr. Murdoch makes it his business to be on good terms with those he believes are political winners, even when, as in the case of Tony Blair in Britain, the recipient of the magnate’s patronage does not chime with his conservative ideology.

“They have a respectful and cordial relationship,” the Financial Times reports an anonymous source as saying. “He has respect for the work she has done on behalf of New York. I wouldn’t say it was illustrative of a close ongoing relationship. It is not like they are dining out together.”

The Clintons have put their reservations about Mr. Murdoch’s views behind them in order to benefit from the support he lavishes on his chosen candidates in newspapers like the New York Post and television’s Fox News. Last month Mrs. Clinton surprised many of her traditional supporters by attending a 10th anniversary party for “Fox News Sunday,” where she was seen in conversation with Mr. Murdoch.

In the past the New York Post, whose content is closely controlled by Mr. Murdoch, has run personally abusive campaigns against Mrs. Clinton, with screaming headlines urging her, “Don’t Run.” The paper’s Web site also ran a list of the “most evil” people of the millennium, in which President Clinton was ranked second and Mrs. Clinton was placed sixth, above Italian fascist dictator Benito Mussolini and the human vampire Vlad the Impaler.