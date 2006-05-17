The New York Sun

Join
National

NAACP Sues Over School Segregation

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

OMAHA, Neb. – The NAACP sued Nebraska’s governor and a state committee yesterday over a new law that divides Omaha public schools into three racially identifiable districts.

The law splits the Omaha district starting in 2008 into three districts: one mostly black, one largely Hispanic, and one predominantly white.

It was aimed at solving a dispute over school boundaries in the state’s largest city after Omaha public schools tried to take over some suburban schools. The NAACP’s federal lawsuit says the new law violates the constitutional principles embodied in the 1954 U.S.Supreme Court ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, which said separate but equal facilities have no place in public education.

“Segregation is morally wrong, regardless of who advocates it,” Tommie Wilson of the Omaha chapter of the NAACP said.

Supporters said the plan would give minorities control over their own school board and ensure that their children were not shortchanged.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use