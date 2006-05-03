National Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NORTH CAROLINA D.A. WINS PRIMARY AMID SHADOW OF DUKE CASE

DURHAM, N.C. – The district attorney prosecuting two Duke University athletes on rape charges fought off two challengers in the Democratic primary yesterday, assuring he will remain in charge of the headline-grabbing case. The allegations against team members turned what might have been a low-key election into a referendum on Mike Nifong’s performance.

NASA PICKS NEXT CREW FOR SPACE STATION

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – NASA officials announced the next crew for the international space station yesterday: an astronaut making her first space flight, a NASA veteran, and a cosmonaut making a return trip to the station.

Astronauts Sunita Williams and Michael Lopez-Alegria will join Russian Mikhail Tyurin for the six-month mission scheduled to start in September.

Mr. Lopez-Alegria, who previously has flown to space three times, will command Expedition 14 and serve as the science officer. Mr. Tyurin will be the flight engineer and commander of the Soyuz vehicle. Ms. Williams, serving as flight engineer, will join the crew later after traveling to the space station aboard the space shuttle in her first space flight.

MUELLER: FBI RULES ON INFORMANTS TIGHTENED AFTER RECENT SCANDALS

FBI Director Robert Mueller said yesterday the bureau has tightened its rules for dealing with confidential informants after recent scandals on both coasts, including a retired agent’s indictment on murder charges.

The unspecified changes followed embarrassing revelations of a love affair and gangland killings that an earlier overhaul of informant guidelines was intended to prevent.

