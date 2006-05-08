National Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SOUTHWEST

SEVEN HOPING TO REPLACE DELAY MEET GOP

PASADENA, Texas – Environmental lawyer Tom Campbell, who finished a distant second to Rep. Tom DeLay in the March primary, was among seven hopefuls who interviewed this weekend for the outgoing Republican’s place on the November ballot. The potential candidates met with GOP leaders from Harris County in a closed session on Saturday. Each handed in a questionnaire and gave presentations to about 50 local GOP officials. Mr. DeLay, embroiled in the scandal surrounding corrupt lobbyist Jack Abramoff and facing a money-laundering trial in Austin, announced last month he would resign by mid-June.

“We need somebody who is strong with the issues but has no baggage,” a precinct chairwoman from Deer Park, Kathy Haigler, said.

– Associated Press

WASHINGTON

CHENEY DEFENDS CRITICISM OF PUTIN

Vice President Cheney, wrapping up an overseas trip that produced sparks in Moscow, defended his criticism of Russian President Putin as measured in tone. “It’s more important that you have open, honest, frank discussions about your views,” Mr. Cheney said yesterday.

“None of us wants to see Russia as an enemy,” Mr. Cheney told reporters aboard Air Force Two on his way home after stops in Lithuania, Kazakhstan, and Croatia.

The vice president praised the progress toward democracy across Eastern Europe and stressed the importance of Kazakhstan’s energy reserves. The former Soviet republic in central Asia is “one of the few places where we’re going to see an increase in oil production from a non-OPEC state over the next few years,” he said.

– Associated Press