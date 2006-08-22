National Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

State Department Official Linked to CIA Leak Case

WASHINGTON — The deputy secretary of state in 2003, Richard Armitage, met with Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward in mid-June of that year, the same time the reporter has testified an administration official talked to him about CIA employee Valerie Plame. Mr. Armitage’s official State Department calendars, provided to the Associated Press under the Freedom of Information Act, show a one-hour meeting marked “private appointment” with Mr. Woodward on June 13, 2003. Special Prosecutor Patrick Fitzgerald has investigated whether Bush administration officials intentionally revealed Plame’s identity as a one-time CIA covert operative to punish her husband, former ambassador Joseph Wilson, for criticizing the administration’s march to war with Iraq.

— Associated Press

Charged Dropped Against Alleged Qaeda Operative

MIAMI — A federal judge yesterday threw out one count in the terror indictment against alleged Al Qaeda operative Jose Padilla and his co-defendants, concluding that it repeated other charges in the same indictment. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Marcia Cooke leaves intact two other terror-related counts against Mr. Padilla and the others alleging a conspiracy to provide material support to Islamic extremist causes worldwide. The count that was dropped charged a conspiracy to “murder, kidnap, and maim persons in a foreign country.” Judge Cooke ruled that that charge was unnecessary because the alleged illegal acts were already covered by the other terror-related counts in the indictment. Prosecuting all three charges, she said, would violate the Constitution’s ban against double jeopardy, or prosecution of the same charges twice.

— Associated Press

Ford Gets a Pacemaker

ROCHESTER, Minn. — President Ford received a cardiac pacemaker yesterday at the Mayo Clinic, a top aide said. Mr. Ford, 93, was resting comfortably after the operation, and his wife and children were with him, according to a statement issued yesterday afternoon by his chief of staff, Penny Circle. Mr. Ford was expected to continue to recuperate at the clinic for several days.The pacemaker is designed to enhance his heart’s performance. He was admitted on August 15 for tests and evaluation.Mr. Ford spent a few days in Colorado’s Vail Valley Medical Center last month because of shortness of breath.In January, he was hospitalized for 12 days in Rancho Mirage, Calif., to treat pneumonia. Mr. Ford became president on August 9, 1974.

— Associated Press