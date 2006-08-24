National Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Alaska Governor Loses Primary

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Republican Governor Murkowski, whose perceived missteps over the past four years have turned him into one of the most unpopular governors in state history, soundly lost his bid for re-election after finishing last in a hotly contested three-way race for the Republican nomination.With 70% of precincts reporting, Sarah Palin, a former Wasilla mayor, won the GOP nod with 51% of the vote. A former state legislator, John Binkley, came in second with 30%. Mr. Murkowski polled just 19%.

— Associated Press

Flight Diverted Due to Bottled Water

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A flight to New York City from Atlanta was diverted to North Carolina after a flight attendant found a bottle of water and smelled something suspicious, but authorities found nothing hazardous on board, airport officials said. AirTran Flight 372 landed safely at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, an airport spokeswoman, Haley Gentry, said. Flight attendants smelled a strong odor after one of them discarded a bottle of water found behind a seat, Ms. Gentry said.

— Associated Press

Ramsey Murder Suspect’s Family Offers Movie and Book Rights

LOS ANGELES — John Mark Karr’s relatives offered the movie and book rights to the family’s story yesterday in hopes of hiring a high-level attorney to defend the schoolteacher against charges that he killed a 6-year-old beauty-queen, JonBenet Ramsey. Mr. Karr is in a Los Angeles jail awaiting transfer to Colorado to face allegations that he killed the girl in 1996.

— Associated Press

Boy Scouts Rescue Toddler From Drowning

OMAHA, Neb.— A troop of Boy Scouts on a camping trip saved an 18-month-old girl who had fallen in a river upstream from them and was floating face down, officials said.The boys were swimming in the Platte River at Two Rivers State Recreation Area, about 20 miles west of Omaha, on Saturday when 11-year-old Christian Nanson spotted a young girl, Stephanie Pacheco, floating in the water. Mr. Nanson and John Fitzgerald, 9, both members of an Omaha Scout troop, reached the girl and brought her to shore while others called for help.

— Associated Press