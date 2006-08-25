National Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Judge Dismisses Charges Against Kentucky Governor

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A judge yesterday dismissed charges against Governor Fletcher of Kentucky that accused him of breaking state law by basing personnel decisions on politics. A lawyer for the governor had been negotiating a settlement to the misdemeanor charges for the past two days, state Attorney General Greg Stumbo said. Mr. Fletcher was indicted in May on misdemeanor charges of conspiracy, official misconduct, and political discrimination involving a state hiring scandal in which the Republican’s administration was accused of illegally giving protected state jobs to political supporters. David Melcher, assigned to the case as a special judge, said the governor has acknowledged that the actions were inappropriate.

— Associated Press

Male Teacher Will Return To Class as a Female

BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia High School students will start the year with question-and-answer sessions about one of their teachers: He’s undergoing a sex change. Diagnosed with a transsexual disorder, the teacher is still going through a medical transition but will return to school in the fall dressed as a woman — and addressed as a female. Administrators, counselors, and psychologists who have received training in gender identity issues will hold the forums with students when the school year opens on September 6.Superintendent Richard Stutzman said yesterday that he hoped the discussions, to be followed by a meeting open to the public, will keep the issue from becoming a distraction in the classroom or at school functions.

— Associated Press

Attacks on Homeless Are Up Across Nation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tara Cole, who had been living on the streets of Nashville for more than three years, spent her last night alive sleeping on a boat ramp along the Cumberland River. She was killed in the early hours of August 11, when two unknown males pushed her into the river, according to witnesses. Authorities have said the attack on Cole was unprovoked, and homeless advocates say such violence is on the rise across the nation. Often the attackers are teenagers or young adults who are more affluent than their victims, experts say. A 2005 report by the National Coalition for the Homeless showed 86 violent attacks on homeless people in 2005 compared with 60 in 1999. Those numbers are likely low because they only reflect documented attacks, the director of the coalition said.

— Associated Press