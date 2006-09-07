National Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Prosecutors Expand Demand for Information From Chronicle Reporters

Federal prosecutors have significantly expanded their demands for information from the San Francisco Chronicle identifying the newspaper’s sources for stories about an investigation into steroid use in professional baseball, according to a new court filing.

Two reporters for the newspaper, Mark Fainaru-Wada and Lance Williams are already facing possible incarceration for refusing to answer questions about how they obtained transcripts of secret grand jury proceedings pertaining to players such as Barry Bonds and Jason Giambi. An attorney for the Chronicle, Eve Burton, said the government was now seeking all grand jury-related information used in the 450 stories the newspaper has published about the probe.

“Under any interpretation of the law, this is an unreasonable request and violates the First Amendment,” she said. Ms. Burton noted that grand jury witnesses are free to talk about their testimony. The secrecy rules apply only to prosecutors, court personnel, and grand jurors. Some private attorneys were also granted access to grand jury transcripts in the case in exchange for a promise to keep them secret.

The newspaper asked a federal judge in San Francisco to quash the subpoena. The dispute over testimony from the two reporters is pending before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

— Staff Reporter of the Sun

Boston Police To Protect Ex-Iranian Leader

Boston police will protect the former Iranian president, Mohammed Khatemi, when he visits Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government this weekend, despite Governor Romney’s order that state agencies should not take part in the visit, the Boston Globe reported. Boston Mayor Thomas Menino said the city was asked by the State Department to help protect a visiting foreign dignitary and that he agreed “in the interest of general public safety.” Mr. Romney criticized Harvard for allowing Mr. Khatemi to speak, saying he had overseen the torture and murder of dissidents, as well as Iran’s secret nuclear program, while in office between 1997 and 2005. Harvard said it was surprised and disappointed by Mr. Romney’s position, the Globe reported.

— Staff Reporter of the Sun

Jackson Jr. Eyeing Chicago Mayoral Run

CHICAGO — Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. announced yesterday that he is exploring a run for mayor of Chicago and said it is “more likely than not” that he will enter the February contest. While he complimented Mayor Richard Daley, a fellow Democrat, for doing an “extraordinary” job in some ways, Mr. Jackson said: “What I’m hearing from the people is that it’s time for a change.” The 41-year-old son of civil rights leader the Reverend Jesse Jackson said he would make up his mind after the November congressional election.

— Associated Press

Senate Approval Of Bolton Is Expected

UNITED NATIONS — The Senate Foreign Relations Committee is expected to vote today to send the nomination of John Bolton to become U.N. ambassador to a floor vote and recommend approval. A Senate aide who closely follows the politics surrounding the nomination told The New York Sun yesterday that he expected today’s vote to be along party lines and that the presidential nominee would be recommended by the committee, which is composed of 10 Republicans and eight Democrats. “But in the Senate, you never know,” the aide added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

— Staff Reporter of the Sun

Former Illinois Governor Sentenced for Corruption

CHICAGO — George Ryan, a former governor who was acclaimed by capital punishment foes for suspending executions in Illinois and emptying out death row, was sentenced yesterday to 6 1/2 years behind bars in the corruption scandal that ruined his political career. “People of this state expected better, and I let them down,” the 72-year-old Ryan said in court before hearing his sentence.Federal prosecutors had asked for eight to 10 years in prison. Defense attorneys argued that even 2 1/2 years would deprive Ryan of the last healthy years of his life.

— Associated Press