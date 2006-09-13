National Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Boy, 13, Rewarded With Marijuana For Finishing Homework

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A woman confessed to smoking marijuana daily with her 13-year-old son to reward him for completing his homework. Amanda Lynn Livelsberger, 30, pleaded guilty to several charges Monday and will be sentenced November 27. Ms. Livelsberger, of Conewago Township, said in Adams County court that she had been smoking marijuana with her son since he was 11 and that she often gave it to him as a reward.The boy told police that he was required to do his homework as soon as he got home from school, and then he was allowed to smoke marijuana with his mother, according to court documents.

— Associated Press

Bush Fund-Raiser Gets Two Years in Prison

TOLEDO, Ohio — A rare-coin dealer and GOP fund-raiser at the center of a scandal that has rocked Ohio’s Republican Party was sentenced to more than two years in prison yesterday for illegally funneling about $45,000 to President Bush’s re-election campaign. Tom Noe, 51, apologized in court for a scheme in which he gave money to friends with instructions to donate it to Mr. Bush. He had pleaded guilty to three charges, including exceeding federal campaign contribution limits, and was sentenced to two years and three months in prison. He was also fined $136,200. Noe is also charged with embezzling at least $1 million from an ill-fated $50-million rarecoin investment that he managed for the state employees’ compensation fund.

— Associated Press

Film Depicting Bush Assassination Gets Distribution Deal

A British film featuring the assassination of President Bush has been bought for American distribution, the BBC reported.”Death of a President” was sold for American release to Newmarket Films for $1 million. The director of the faux documentary, Gabriel Range, said he has received “five or six” death threats following its screening at the Toronto Film Festival. The scene that has caused an outcry among American conservatives has Mr. Bush being shot dead by a sniper during an anti-war rally in Chicago.

— Staff Reporter of the Sun

Oliver Stone May Make Film on 9/11 ‘Conspiracy’

Oliver Stone, whose “World Trade Center” film has been applauded by American conservatives for its sober, realistic tone, may make a film based upon the theory that the 9/11 attacks on America were plotted by those within the Bush administration, the Agence-France Presse news agency reported. “There is a great story in a movie, a conspiracy by a group of people in the American administration who have an agenda and who used 9/11 to further that agenda,” Mr. Stone said.

— Staff Reporter of the Sun