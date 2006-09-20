National Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Ex-Homeland Security Aide Pleads No Contest In Internet Sex Case

BARTOW, Fla. — A former Homeland Security press aide pleaded no contest yesterday to charges that he had sexually explicit online conversations with someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl. Brian Doyle, 56, faces up to five years in prison, plus 10 years’ probation, at sentencing November 17.

— Associated Press

Top GOP Lawmaker Calls for Ney To Resign

WASHINGTON — A top House Republican yesterday called for Rep. Bob Ney to resign, days after the six-term GOP lawmaker agreed to plead guilty to federal corruption charges. “He betrayed his constituents, he betrayed the body, and there’s no place for him in the Congress,” Rep. Deborah Pryce, the fourth-ranking Republican in the House, said. Last week, Mr. Ney confesses to improperly accepting tens of thousands of dollars worth of trips, meals, sports tickets, and casino chips while trying to win favors for a disgraced Washington lobbyist and a foreign aviation company.

— Associated Press

Woman Dragged To Death Behind Vehicle

DENVER — A woman was tied to a vehicle with a rope and dragged through suburban streets in a gruesome crime that left a trail of blood more than a mile long, police said. Neighbors discovered the woman’s body before dawn Monday about 20 miles south of Denver. Yesterday, sheriff’s deputies were still trying to learn her identity. The victim’s face was unrecognizable, witnesses said.

— Associated Press