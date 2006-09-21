National Desk

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Documents Show Bush Allies Got Insider Access

WASHINGTON — Republican activists Grover Norquist and Ralph Reed landed more than 100 meetings inside the Bush White House, according to documents released yesterday that provide the first official accounting of the access and influence the two presidential allies have enjoyed.

— Associated Press

House Bill Requires Voters To Show ID

WASHINGTON — The House voted yesterday to require Americans to show proof of citizenship in order to vote, and the Senate moved to build a 700-mile fence along the Mexican border as Republicans sharpened attacks on illegal immigration before the midterm elections.The 228–196 House vote on a new photo identification plan, and the Senate’s consideration of the fence were both part of a get-tough policy on illegal immigrants.

— Associated Press

Senator Allen Publicly Discloses Jewish Roots

WASHINGTON — Senator Allen, a Republican of Virginia, said for the first time publicly Tuesday that he has Jewish ancestry, a day after responding angrily to an exchange that included questions about his mother’s racial sensitivity and whether his family has Jewish roots. In a statement released by his campaign Tuesday, Mr. Allen said he was proud to have recently discovered that his grandfather, a Nazi resistance fighter in North Africa, was part of a well-known Jewish family.

— The Washington Post

Massachusetts Set To Elect First Black Or First Female Governor

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters face a historic choice on November 7 that will result in either the state’s first black governor or its first female elected governor. Tuesday’s primary campaign whittled the major party gubernatorial candidates to the state’s lieutenant governor, Republican Kerry Healey, and Deval Patrick, a Democrat who ran the Justice Department’s civil rights division under President Clinton.

— Associated Press

Oprah Threatens Fan Suit

Talk show queen Oprah Winfrey has threatened to sue a fan who’s been spearheading an Oprah-for-president drive. The cease-and-desist letter from Oprah’s lawyer tells the fan to stop using her name and image on his Oprah-for-president Web site, the Smoking Gun reported. In addition to the Oprah site, Patrick Crowe, 69, has written a book boosting an Oprah White House bid.

— Associated Press