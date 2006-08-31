Nationwide Commuting Time Drops

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — It might be difficult for some drivers to believe, but average commuting times are getting shorter for most American workers.

The nationwide average daily commute to work has shrunk from 25.5 minutes in 2000 to 25.1 minutes last year, according to data released this week by the Census Bureau.

“We all should hold a celebration,” author of “Commuting in America,” Alan Pisarski, said. “We’re saving 0.4 minutes!”

That’s 0.4 minutes each way, for a total of 48 seconds a day. But not everyone’s buying it.

“Even with these numbers, we swear up and down that we are spending more time in our cars,” a spokesman for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Washington, John Townsend II, said.

Commuters in New York and Washington saw their commutes get slightly longer between 2000 and 2005. The New York area had the second-longest commute, at 34.2 minutes, and the Washington area was third, at 33.4 minutes.

“We are spending at least an hour a day in our cars in the Washington area,” Mr. Townsend said. “We spend more time stuck in traffic and commuting [each year] than we spend on vacation.”

The numbers are surprising because many of the nation’s fastest-growing communities are in the outer suburbs, miles from central cities. The shorter commuting times could be a sign that jobs are following the workers, Mr. Pisarski said.

For example, the nation’s longest commute, at 39.6 minutes, is in the Vineland, N.J., metropolitan area, about 40 miles south of Philadelphia.

Vineland, a community of 56,000 people in southern New Jersey, was part of the Philadelphia metropolitan area in 2000. It became its own metropolitan area, along with the cities of Millville and Bridgeton, because fewer workers are commuting into Philadelphia.

The Los Angeles area, which is notorious for its traffic, came in 16th, at 28.4 minutes. That’s shorter than the commute in Riverside, Calif., which has been siphoning residents from Los Angeles for years.

“Overall, congestion isn’t a problem for everyone,” a spokesman for AAA’s national office, Mantill Williams, said. “But there are specific pockets of pain. There are specific areas where it has gotten worse.”

Among the findings from the Census Bureau:

— The share of people driving alone to work increased to 77% last year from 75.7% in 2000.

— The share of people carpooling to work dropped to 10.7% last year from 12.2% in 2000.