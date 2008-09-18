Neb. Meat Plant Settles Dispute Over Muslim Prayer Time

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

OMAHA, Neb. — A union official says a dispute over Muslim prayer time at a Nebraska meatpacking plant has been settled.

The president of the local United Food and Commercial Workers Union said yesterday that managers at the JBS Swift & Co. plant in Grand Island will accommodate workers who want to pray at sunset during Ramadan.

Workers previously took a 30-minute break in shifts. Union local president Dan Hoppes says the entire line will now break at once.

Three hundred Muslim workers walked off the job two days ago and marched to City Hall.

The company did not return a phone message yesterday. Officials had said Tuesday that they hoped to balance workers’ requests with the plant’s needs.