New Attack By Elites On Deplorables

Talk-show host Jimmy Kimmel is mocking the “very dopey people” contributing to a GoFundMe campaign to support President Trump’s southern border wall.

All Mr. Kimmel has to lose by ­insulting backers of the wall is his ratings. Democrats, though, are risking a voter backlash by stonewalling Mr. Trump’s demand for border funding and by claiming that only racists and xenophobes would want a wall.

More voters name illegal immigration as the most urgent problem for Congress to fix than any other issue, according to the latest Rasmussen national survey. A staggering 21% of those polled also say they would contribute their own money to build a wall if Congress refuses. No wonder the campaign had raised $16 million by Sunday, the third largest haul in the Web site’s history.

It was launched by Air Force veteran Brian Kolfage, who lost three limbs in combat in Iraq and received a Purple Heart. It’s nauseating to watch Mr. Kimmel, who has no record of military service, ridicule Mr. Kolfage’s cause.

Mr. Kimmel’s rant is typical of the ­bicoastal elite. They are indifferent to problems affecting average Americans, including the threats posed by open borders. As illegal immigrants flood into our communities, schools and social services are stretched thin.

Place a migrant child who speaks no English and lacks school skills in a classroom, and all the teacher’s attention has to be ­focused on that one child. The other pupils lose out. Elites don’t feel it; Hollywood big shots don’t send their children to public schools.

More than half of voters think ­illegal immigration is a strain on the United States budget and that a wall should be a part of the solution, per Rasmussen.

The soon-to-be Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, is out of touch with these concerns. That’s why she made the embarrassing mistake in last week’s meeting with Mr. Trump of predicting he would never get enough votes in the House for $5 billion in border funding. She was wrong. On Thursday night the House approved $5.7 billion for the border, and sent the measure over to the Senate the following day.

There it has stalled, because it needs nine Democratic votes to pass. The Senate minority leader, Charles Schumer, is vowing no votes from his party for border funding. As the stalemate drags on, the government is officially shut down, because border funding is part of the overall appropriations package to keep the lights on and the paychecks flowing.

Mr. Trump has signaled willingness to compromise on the dollar figure. So far Democrats reject any compromise. “If you want to open the government,” Mr. Schumer said on the Senate floor Saturday, “you must abandon the wall.”

Democrats insist that a wall is racist and immoral. Don’t fall for it.

Last week, Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut slammed Republicans for wanting a wall with Mexico but not Canada, a “country filled mostly with white people.” Mr. Murphy’s dishonesty is eye-watering.

He failed to mention that half a million illegals were apprehended sneaking across the southern border in 2018, compared with a paltry 324 people crossing illegally from Canada, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The wall is needed on the southern border because that’s where the lawbreakers are.

As Senator Marco Rubio pointed out, insisting on no border wall is like demanding no TSA agents at airports — ridiculous.

Meanwhile, not a creature was stirring at the Capitol during Christmas, and the earliest a compromise could be reached is Thursday, though it could take much longer.

No matter how it turns out, Democrats are smearing large swaths of voters as racist and immoral because they support the wall. It’s a repeat of when Hillary Clinton labeled her rival’s supporters a “basket of deplorables” — meaning racists, cranks, and ­xenophobes. Sixty days after she hurled that insult, Mrs. Clinton lost the heartland states and, with them, the 2016 election.

The debate over the wall is the deplorables, redux. Liberals take note: Insults aren’t a winning strategy.

This column first appeared in the New York Post.