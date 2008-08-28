New Orleans Braces For Gustav

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NEW ORLEANS — On the eve of Hurricane Katrina’s third anniversary, a nervous New Orleans watched yesterday as another storm threatened to test everything the city has rebuilt, and officials made preliminary plans to evacuate people, pets, and hospitals in an attempt to avoid a Katrina-style chaos.

Forecasters warned that Gustav could grow into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane in the next several days and hit somewhere along a swath of the Gulf Coast from the Florida Panhandle to Texas — with New Orleans smack in the middle.

“I’m panicking,” Evelyn Fuselier of Chalmette, La., whose home was submerged in 14 feet of floodwater when Katrina hit, said. Ms. Fuselier said she’s been back in her home one year this month, and called watching Gustav swirl toward the Gulf of Mexico indescribable. “I keep thinking, ‘Did the Corps fix the levees?,’ ‘Is my house going to flood again?’ … ‘Am I going to have to go through all this again?'”

Taking no chances, city officials began preliminary planning to evacuate and lock down the city in hopes of avoiding the catastrophe that followed the 2005 storm. Mayor Nagin planned to leave the Democratic National Convention in Denver to return home for the preparations, as did Senator Landrieu. Governor Jindal declared a state of emergency to lay the groundwork for federal assistance, and put 3,000 National Guard troops on standby.

If a Category 3 or stronger hurricane comes within 60 hours of the city, New Orleans plans to institute a mandatory evacuation order. Unlike Katrina, there will be no large shelter at the Superdome, a plan designed to encourage residents to leave. Instead, the state has arranged for buses and trains to take people to safety.

It was unclear what would happen to stragglers. The city’s emergency preparedness director, Jerry Sneed, said officials are ready to move about 30,000 people. Nearly 8,000 people had signed up for transportation help by late yesterday.