New Poll Shows McCain With 5-Point Lead Over Obama

Staff Reporter of the Sun Wednesday, August 20, 2008 08:46:53 am

Senator McCain has taken a five-point lead over Senator Obama in the race for President, according to a Reuters/Zogby survey released today.

Mr. McCain leads Mr. Obama by a 46% to 41% margin.

The survey, conducted Aug. 14-16, included 1,089 likely voters nationwide and contained a 3% margin of error.

This poll shows a dramatic turnaround from an identical survey taken last month. In the July 9-13 Reuters/Zogby survey, Mr. Obama led Mr. McCain, 47% to 40%.