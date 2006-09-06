New Transportation Secretary Tapped

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WASHINGTON — President Bush yesterday picked Mary Peters to be the nation’s new transportation secretary, a Cabinet position that took on more prominence after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

If confirmed by the Senate, Ms. Peters, a former federal highway administrator who had explored a run for governor of Arizona, will succeed Norman Mineta, who stepped down in July.